Bunny yoga hops into Burlington

It's yoga at its cutest! You've heard of goat yoga, and now bunnies are hopping their way into the workout.

Water and Rock Studio in Burlington is now offering this unique new way to relax and rejuvenate. The studio partners with a few rescues in the area to promote animal adoptions, from goats and bunnies, to kittens and puppies. So far, they've helped a dog find its forever home every weekend, and now they're hoping to do the same by partnering with Fluffy Bunny Animal Rescue.

The studio owner says her own pet bunny inspired her to share the love and laughs with her yoga pupils.

"We started out doing goat yoga, and we decided to expand to other animals because people enjoyed it so much," Suzanne Brubaker of Water and Rock Studio said. "Being with animals just brings so much joy and happiness to people,and a profound kind of relaxation that you just can't get from any other class or anything else."

Some who participated in the session said they're hooked to the sweet, snuggle-filled sensation.

"I really like animals and my mom said that yoga was fun too, so I decided to come and it was fun, and I think I might continue doing yoga now. What more could you ask for: fluffy things and something to keep you fit?" Scott Richard said.

"Every time I went to move into a new pose there was a bunny there, so that was pretty fun. It was a really great experience. I would recommend it," Allisan Curran said.

Hop into the next bunny yoga class on June 8. Register online at waterandrockstudio.com, and visit their Facebook page to learn more about the classes and how to bring home one of the buns.