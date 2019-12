Police are looking for a man who they say broke into a Shelburne truck dealership.

They say someone smashed a window at the Green Mountain Kenworth on Route 7 last Wednesday at about 8 p.m.

In surveillance video, the crook appears to be wearing a face mask, a black or dark blue jacket with a hood and light-colored blue jeans.

Police say he was after cash.

If you know anything about this burglary, call the police in Shelburne at 802-985-8051.