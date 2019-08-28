Burglar hits Vermont snack bar, leaves getaway car behind

Police are investigating a snack bar burglary in Franklin County.

The break-in happened at the Pine Cone in Richford.

The manager tells us the cleaning lady discovered it early Wednesday morning.

A small safe and ATM-- which was bolted to the floor-- were stolen.

It appears the thieves then took off down the nearby Rail Trail where they busted open the ATM and took the cash. But then they went off the trail, leaving the getaway car behind.

The business believes about $5,000 was stolen.

Police say they'll have more information later Wednesday.