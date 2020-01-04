Burglar steals cash and deposits from St. J business

Police are investigating a burglary at a business in St. Johnsbury.

It happened at Morrison's Feed Bag on Memorial Drive sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Police say the suspect broke the glass of the front door to get inside.

On Facebook, the business says their cash drawers and deposits were stolen.

Police believe the suspect is a white male, about 5'9, with a skinny to medium build. The vehicle used appears to be a late model silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

If you have any information contact Vermont State Police.