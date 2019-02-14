Burglar targets Hinesburg businesses

A number of local businesses and even a church are left to fix up damage from a burglar.

Police say in two days, three small businesses reported break-ins in Hinesburg village.

St. Jude's church and Hinesburg Hair Studio got hit Wednesday night.

Police say the first burglary happened earlier this week at Hart and Mead, a local gas station. And it got messy. Police say the garage was damaged and the person left a lot of blood inside. They say the crowbar the person used to open the door likely cut their hand.

Now, the people affected want the burglar to know they're disappointed and in disbelief.

"Well, it was very unsettling and disheartening to know that being a local business that serves local families and local customers... that somebody that lives around town would do something like that," said Chelsea Lampart of the Hinesburg Hair Studio.

Police think they already know who's responsible but they have to wait for DNA results to support their hunch, which could take a while.