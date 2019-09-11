Burglars hit Ferrisburgh quick stop

Another store burglary in Vermont-- this one at the Jolley Convenience Store in Ferrisburgh.

Police say two men broke into the building and stole several cartons of cigarettes early Tuesday morning.

A Subaru Impreza WRZ or another similarly described vehicle is thought to be involved in the incident.

Police say there have been several burglaries of gas stations and convenience stores within Addison County.

If you know anything about this burglary or others, call state police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.