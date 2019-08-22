Burglars steal music equipment from Elley-Long Music Center

Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of music equipment from the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester.

Colchester police say someone broke into the building late Monday night or early Tuesday morning and stole a variety of equipment, valued at $37,000.

The executive director says cash was also stolen. She arrived on Wednesday morning to discover the items missing.

"We have right now the Lake Champlain Music Festival holding their festival here in our building and they came to me asking about two mics and perhaps they'd been locked up somewhere and as we got to talking and looking for keys we found that there was quite a bit of equipment missing," said Rosina Cannizzaro of the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Colchester at 802-264-5555.