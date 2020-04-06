Burglary suspect shot, arrested by police

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) A burglary suspect was shot and arrested by New Hampshire police. State Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Sunday the shooting happened after police in Concord responded to a burglar alarm at the skate house at White Park late Saturday.
Police eventually located Dylan Stahley, 22, of Windsor, in a nearby ball field.
They shot Stahley during a confrontation in which he appeared armed. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.
Stahley has been charged with burglary, reckless conduct and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
It couldn’t be immediately determined if Stahley has a lawyer.
4/5/2020 4:41:27 PM (GMT -4:00)