Burlington 2030 District celebrates two years

Two years ago, the Burlington 2030 District program began. The city is one of 22 working together to stop climate change.

The gathered Wednesday night to discuss their success and their plans for the future.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says he's looking forward to the future and has a good feeling about what's to come for Burlington.

"This is a problem we can solve,” Weinberger said. “I have great confidence and optimism in our ability to respond to this challenge."

The initiative focuses on three main goals: reducing building energy consumption, water use, and transportation emissions by 50% by 2030.

"We have far vastly cleaner waterways than we did a generation ago,” Weinberger said.

The Mayor praised Burlington's commitment to combating climate change.

"Burlington has the fourth highest rate of solar installation per capita of any city in the country,” Weinberger said. “We are the only city in New England with that designation."

Director Jenna Antonino DiMare says more than 150 buildings in the city are dedicated to the cause and are working to cut costs to save both money and energy.

“Yes, we commit to voluntarily working toward building energy reduction, transportation emission reduction, and water use reduction,” DiMare said.

The goal this year is to include recruiting residential buildings to the district, conducting case studies to track success, and expanding training.

The group says they still have work to do but are inching closer to their goal each year.

"We do have specific property owners that are already almost reaching those goals,” DiMare said. “So it is achievable."