Burlington 5th-graders launch their own rockets

Rockets blasted into the sky at Calahan Park in Burlington Thursday afternoon.

Fifth-graders from the Christ the King School are participating in STARBASE Vermont. It's a program from the Vermont Air National Guard Base that teaches kids how to build their own rockets, and then launch them, while learning other STEM skills, like using a 3D printer.

Emma Danaher wants to become an astronomer or even go to Mars.

"Even before I went to STARBASE I wanted to work for NASA, so that was super cool that I got to have that experience," said Danaher, a fifth-grader.

"We build rockets and we do a lot of really amazing stuff there. It's really, really fun," said Jackson Papp, a fifth-grader.

After the students launched their rockets, they raced each other to catch them as they fell.

This is an annual program the fifth-graders take part in.