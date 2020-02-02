Burlington Airport ends year with surplus budget

The Burlington International Airport seeks to hire new staff and make upgrades to the airport in its budget proposal.

Officials are set to present their budget request before the Board of Finance on Monday night. They are seeking $65,000 to hire someone to oversee the airport’s new rental car service building. Aviation Director Gene Richards says the airport spent $6 million last year to construct it. He says it will benefit both those who are driving the rental cars and those who service them.

“I'm sure when they get in that nice clean rental car, it makes a big difference. Currently, I think the folks that may be appreciate it most are the people who do the cleaning,” he said. “Currently they're doing it in our parking garage which is very cold sometimes so this will give them a nice warm covered area with all the right amenities to do the job in a very efficient manner."

As part of their budget request, airport officials are also asking for the city’s approval to spend excess money from last year to make upgrades around the airport. Richards estimates the airport brought in $130,000 more than they budgeted for. He says some of it will be used for maintenance at the airport’s parking garages.

"I expect this year's project will be crack sealing and keep the water from going in between the layers of the garage. So we'll be doing crack sealing and we'll be sealing the layer itself. We'll be doing some painting as well,” said Richards.

The airport also wants an increase of at least $20,000 to fill the maintenance manager position which has been vacant since May.

