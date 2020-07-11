Burlington Airport installs temperature screening device

The Burlington International Airport is doing their part to ensure travelers are safe to fly.

It has installed two different temperature screening devices.

Officials say they're only to inform travelers, and help better trace potential carriers of COVID-19.

The airport will not put any restrictions on guests who run a fever.

"The role that the airport is playing is that we want to make sure that people coming into Vermont are as aware and safe as possible," said Gene Richards of the Burlington International Airport.

The policy could change of travelers restrictions if they do run a fever, but for now its only a resource.