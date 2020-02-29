Burlington Airport prepares for coronavirus

The Burlington International Airport is stepping up its sanitation efforts in response to the spread of the Coronavirus.

Director of Aviation Gene Richards says custodians are cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces in the airport more frequently throughout the day. They’ve also installed an additional 20 hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the airport, totaling 50.

“We believe that we're going to put them in front of a lot of the podiums and throughout the airport so people have the opportunity as they're touching things just to clean up if they wish. It's a choice,” he said.

As the Coronavirus continues to spread around the world, people flying in and out of the airport are doing what they can to not get infected.

Suveen Emmanuel flew in from Kansas on Saturday and said he avoided as many surfaces as possible while traveling.

“Between flights, I usually stood up. I didn't really sit down or anything. I just tried to get to my next flight as quickly as possible. I tried not to touch any tables or hand rails,” Emmanuel said.

Nathan Culver, who's visiting from Atlanta, says hand sanitizer is his best defense.

“After I get out of the security line, I go straight for the hand sanitizer for sure,” Culver said. “Hand sanitizer, just bathe in that. And then I wash my hands whenever I can and just not trying to touch anything. That’s as much as you can do.”

As many travelers worry, some are not convinced there’s any reason to panic.

"It's alarming but I don't know that the threat has really hit me at home yet so it stays in the back of my mind as I travel,” said Jordan Greenway from Atlanta.

But others believe the threat will eventually become more imminent. They think it's better to be safe now than get sick later.

"It's kind of popping up everywhere from Europe to the western U.S. and it's just a matter of time before it makes its way through the U.S. and to the eastern part,” said Culver.

Airport officials say if administrative staff members become infected, they’ll have them work from home to keep the virus from infecting other staff and travelers.

