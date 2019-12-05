Burlington City Council President Kurt Wright retiring from politics 'for now'

After 25 years in local politics, a Burlington city councilor says he's retiring.

During his radio show on WVMT's "The Morning Drive with Marcus and Kurt," Kurt Wright announced to his co-host and listeners that he will not run for re-election.

Wright is the president of the Burlington City Council and the only Republican councilor. He represents Ward 4 in the New North End.

The former Republican state congressman also served in the Vermont House of Representatives for 18 years but lost to Robert Hooper this year.

"I really do think I'm letting down a lot of people, and so to those people, I thank you for your support over the years. I thank you for the votes and for your confidence in me that you've shown for so many years. I really am sorry to make this decision, but it was a tough call and a tough decision," Wright said.

Wright says the FCC requirement that he take two months off from the radio show ahead of the election was a major factor.

He will finish his term on the City Council next spring and continue to co-host "The Morning Drive" on WVMT.

Our Christina Guessferd will have more from Wright coming up on the Channel 3 News from 5-7 p.m., including why he says he's retiring "for now."