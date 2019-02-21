Burlington City Council approves Moran Plant proposal

The Burlington City Council has voted unanimously to move forward on the latest plan to repurpose the Moran Plant project on the city's waterfront.

The plant -- decommisioned in 1989 -- has sat vacant. After years of looking at different options, the city has decided to do a partial demolition, making the building into a frame structure that could be used for a variety of activities.

The first phase of the project is estimated to cost around $5.4 million. Voters already approved that amount for economic development that can't be spend on any project other than Moran.

Phase one includes the partial demolition, stabilizing and remediating the site.