Burlington City Council discusses Amtrak expansion

Amtrak could expand service all the way up to Vermont to Burlington.

Burlington City Council discussed the future of the Ethan Allen Express.

The project includes bringing it north from Rutland in the next two years.

People could Board at the Burlington waterfront and ride all the way to New York City.

Some Burlingtonians are worried about where train cars will be stored and the impact of a second track.

That could force the bike path to move.

"Just imagine two trains sitting in that area between king and college street all the time," CEO of Main Street Landin Melinda Moulton said. "Having the sewage pumped out, having them fueled with diesel, having the railroad building the trains, putting them together, the sound, the smell, the noise, the rumbling. We have a rail yard that's a block away, that's where all that activity should happen."

"VTrans they have told us to date we are responsible for the relocation of the bike path and that they would not see that as an eligible cost for the rail project, but other than that I would leave it to the project manager to talk about the funding," Director of Public Works Chapin Spencer said.

The plan is still tentative.

If completed, the train will take just under eight hours to get to New York City and will have stops in Vergennes and Middlebury.