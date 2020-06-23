Burlington City Council meets to discuss 2021 budget

Burlington city council takes one final look at the 2021 proposed budget before voting on it next week.

The budget plan, presented by Mayor Miro Weinberger last week, includes a $1.9 million cut to the Burlington Police Department, which is 10% of the department’s budget.

At Monday’s budget work session, Acting Chief Jon Murad gave a presentation before council, explaining that a budget cut to the Burlington Police Department would likely force the department to get rid of positions like the street crime unit, a domestic violence prevention officer, and school resource officers.

"I don’t want that fall by the wayside acting as if they are budgetary numbers and not people who have sacrificed a lot in their short careers for this city," Murad said. "Somebody has to answer those calls. The men and women of the Burlington Police Department have been doing so and will continue to do so but they can’t do more and more with less and less."

Murad says there are currently 91 sworn officers.

Mayor Weinberger is proposing a 10% police budget cut but protesters and the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance are demanding a 30% reduction.

If city council approves a 30% budget cut, Murad says the department will have two options: reduce services or cut overnight coverage. In order to achieve the 30%, 12 currently empty positions would be eliminated and 18 police officers would be let go.

"A 30% cut means that we go to 75, of those 75, 8 have to stay at the airport," Murad said, "That leaves the city with 67, and of these 67, 15 are supervisors which leaves us with 52."

Some councilors continued pushing for a 30% reduction of the police force and the removal of school resource officers.

"I do support taking police officers out of the schools," Perri Freeman, P-Burlington City Council, said. "I think it’s completely inappropriate. I think there’s an incredible amount of research on the school-to-prison pipeline and the harm that having this kind of interaction in our schools kind of precipitates.”

Murad says due to a union seniority rule, if the department does end up having to let officers go, the youngest and newest officers would be the first to go.

City council will vote on Mayor Miro Weinberger’s proposed budget next Monday. They must have it finalized by July 1, and it will go into effect that day.