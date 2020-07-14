Burlington City Council passes ranked choice voting, heads to mayor

Burlington City Council voted in favor of passing ranked-choice voting. It's now headed to the Burlington mayor for approval.

Ranked-choice voting is the unconventional voting system where voters rank the candidates based on preference, instead of voting for only one candidate.

It was used for mayoral elections in Burlington between 2005 and 2010 before voters repealed it.

The Queen City's Progressive councilors have been pushing to bring it back since December, but it missed the deadline to be put on the March ballot.

Now, they want to put it on the November ballot, but it's getting mixed reactions.

"I feel like it's extremely important to have ranked-choice voting," Hannah Hausman said. "I definitely am pro it being on the ballot."

"If you're going to do it, do it in March. Really should not be changing the election over and over on how we vote," Kurt Wright, former city councilor, said. "This will have been changed two or three times in the last ten, fifteen years."

