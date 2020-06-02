Burlington City Council proposes new tax for residents who make over $125k

The resolution states the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that the city’s finances are insufficient without new sources of revenue generated from people who are best equipped to help dig the city from that financial hole.

Councilor Perri Freeman, who wrote the resolution, believes that money should come from the city’s 12% of residents who make $125,000 a year, but a lot of people in Burlington are saying no to more taxes. Some of Burlington's wealthiest community members are not happy with a proposed new tax.

"If this tax goes through, I think it’s going to be time to look elsewhere, I don’t need to live in Burlington," Tj Jeminson and Sean Kelly said in public comments.

The “Just Economy” charter change proposal calls for the creation of a municipal income tax for anyone making at least $125,000 a year. It also would create a luxury sales tax on houses and businesses worth at least $500,000. People critical of the resolution say they think it needs more research.

“I believe this resolution has had little to no public input at this point, no financial assessment or proper vetting and I believe that it’s impact would worsen our housing affordability crisis," Leslee McKenzie said.

Some people expressed concern that higher taxes will reduce the city’s ability to attract or retain homeowners and businesses. Others said the resolution feels like an attack on those making six figures.

"This tax feels very discriminatory," Matt Hurlburt said. "I feel like it’s furthering class issues. It feels shameful riding on the heels of COVID-19.”

A few people expressed their support saying they think this tax would be a great way to address economic disparities.

The proposal got a similar response from councilors. Some Democratic councilors said this proposal is confusing and needs more work, research, and discussion.

They also agreed with the public commenter that this would drive people and businesses away from Burlington.

Council voted 10-2 to postpone a vote until their June 15 city council meeting.