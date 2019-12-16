Burlington city councilors react to del Pozo resignation

Burlington city councilors had mixed reaction to the resignation of Police Chief Brandon del Pozo.

When word came out that del Pozo created a fake Twitter account to troll a critic and then lied about it, some councilors called on del Pozo to step down. Others were willing to give him a second chance.

City Council President Kurt Wright called it a sad day for Burlington and told WCAX News he is sad to see del Pozo go.

Wright said he was disappointed the chief created the fake social media account to taunt a critic and that he later lied about it when questioned by a reporter.

He said he understands del Pozo broke the public's trust but said he was willing to give him a second chance as long as he was transparent and forthcoming with the council and the public.

Wright also said it's important to take into account the brain injury the chief sustained last year.

"So I don't think that's an excuse. I think it's just trying to understand why the chief may have made this critical mistake. But I think it's sad that basically an hour out of his life and including the time that he talked to the reporter when he compounded the error results in him leaving the police force after a number of years of good service to the city. I think it's a sad day for Burlington and the chief and all the way around," said Wright, R-Burlington City Council president.

While del Pozo may be out, there are still questions about Mayor Miro Weinberger's handling of the situation. Some city councilors say they are disappointed the mayor did not fill them in. And some citizens are accusing Weinberger of a cover-up.

"I think the mayor is going to have to continue to answer questions about that including from the council. Certainly, if I was asked, I would, with caution, share the information as soon as you can, share it with the council, the police commission and with the public," Wright said.

"It's hard to navigate, so I think that we can all second guess what the actions were that he took. I think that it deserves more review on our part to understand what the parameters were, what advice he was getting from HR, and from the city attorney were because we have not had the benefit of that yet," said Joan Shannon, D-Burlington City Council.

Our Erin Brown will be at Monday night's City Council meeting to find out if there is more discussion about the del Pozo episode.