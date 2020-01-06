Burlington City Council to consider interim police chief

The Burlington City Council is scheduled to vote on the appointment of an interim police chief in the aftermath of the resignation of the previous chief, who admitted using a fake Twitter account.

If approved in the meeting scheduled for Monday, Jennifer Morrison would start immediately. Former chief Brandon del Pozo resigned last month after admitting he used a fake twitter account to heckle a critic. Acting chief Jan Wright was then placed on administrative leave after she disclosed she'd also created a fake social media account.

Morrison was a Burlington police officer for more than two decades, before she became chief in Colchester. She retired in 2018.

