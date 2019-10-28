Burlington City Council considers Shelburne Street roundabout

The Burlington City Council is considering a plan to turn the rotary on on Shelburne Street into a full-fledged roundabout.

The idea has been in the works for more than 20 years. City officials say the current intersection is dangerous, leading to a higher rate of accidents. They say it's also confusing to motorists and is the site of frequent traffic jams.

Roundabouts are considered safer becasure they require mdrivers to yield on entry and don't allow lane changes.

The council will hold two preliminary votes on the roundabout project Monday night with a final decision set for November.

