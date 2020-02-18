Burlington City Council to vote on Champlain Broadband investment

The Burlington City Council Tuesday night is expected to vote on whether to get back into the cable and broadband business.

After being forced to unload Burlington Telecom to get out from under debt, the city now has a chance to invest into the now privately-owned Champlain Broadband. The proposal is to invest $2.4 million of the $5 million the city has left from selling BT to Schurz Communications last year. The city wants to invest the money to get a 7.5 percent share of the company and a seat on the board.

Council members have been split over the issue and the outcome Tuesday remains unclear. We do know at least three councilors support reinvesting. They held a press conference last week advocating for buying back in.

Those in favor, including former council member Jane Knodell, say the city's investment will continue to grow as the company does. "By year five, the projected distribution to the city is over $300,000 a year. That, by year five, is 12.5 rate of return" she said.

But Councilor Max Tracy, P-Ward 2, is among those who are wary of getting involved again. "i'm not convinced that it's the right decision to reinvest in the new entity, Champlain Broadband, to secure a board seat. i think that we need to be very careful about engaging in speculative investments considering what's gone on here," he said.

Tracy says spending that money on a private company is a decision that should be made by the voters and that he would rather see that windfall on quality of life issues.

