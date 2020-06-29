Burlington City Council to vote on police cuts Monday

Burlington City Council will vote Monday night on the budget which includes the controversial decision to cut funding from the police department.

Mayor Miro Weinberger's proposed budget calls for a 10 percent reduction in the police force or about $2 million.

The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance says that doesn't go far enough. Members are looking for a 30 percent cut.

The Burlington Police Officers' Association has said defunding the department without a clear path forward is radical and dangerous.

They will be holding a press conference Monday morning at 11 a.m. to talk about the plan to cut funding from the police department.

We're told a statement will be read.

