Burlington City Hall Park opening date delayed

Construction on some of Burlington's most visited outdoor recreation areas remains on hold.

City Hall Park has been closed since last summer, after controversial remodeling plans were approved by City Council. The space has been quiet the last few weeks as the pandemic shut down construction.

Burlington city leaders are working with crews to figure out how to move forward, after Governor Scott made the decision to allow some outdoor businesses to begin outdoor work in small groups next week.

City Hall Park was supposed to open by mid-August, but those plans have now changed.

"Until we have full construction back going again, it's hard to really set that end date, will they be able to make up time, some of it depends on weather, some of it depends on crews. Until we know they can get fully started again, it's hard to set that [new] date," said Director of Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront, Cindi Wight.

Work is also delayed on the section of the Burlington Bike Path from the southern end of the barge canal to Perkins Pier. City officials are optimistic that will still re-open at some point this year.

