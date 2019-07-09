Opponents of Burlington City Hall Park redevelopment file motion

Opponents of the City Hall Park redevelopment project in Burlington are now filing a motion to see if they will get a hearing.

The group is opposed to the city cutting down trees for the redevelopment project and claim there's an expired construction permit.

Plaintiffs tried to stop the renovation with a preliminary injunction, but the court denied it.

They say the city's construction permits expired March 22.

The city moved to dismiss the claim, but the judge said the case needed to continue and be hashed out.

In the motion, they say the city doesn't have a valid zoning permit and say the city should not start work before next Monday.