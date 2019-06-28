Burlington CityPlace faces another delay in new lawsuit

There could be another delay for the downtown Burlington CityPlace project.

A judge upheld a lawsuit and kept it from getting thrown out.

It claims developers violated terms of the settlement agreement with opponents of the project.

Court papers say the developers made zoning changes without telling the other party and broke a promise to make a charitable donation.

The project's opponents say they are not challenging the zoning permit, but are trying to enforce their agreement.

"This lawsuit may have some comical impact down the stream," Mayor Miro Weinberger. "It's not what is holding up the project it is periphery to the challenges the project has had."

CityPlace project leaders have 2 weeks to respond.

It's unclear when work on the downtown project will start again.