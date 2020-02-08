Burlington DPW works on clearing snow overnight

The Department of Public Works says they spent most of Friday clearing the main roads throughout the Queen City.

They will clear all of Burlington's roads thanks to the parking ban that's in effect and they will spend most of Saturday clearing the city's sidewalks with their tractor plows.

Chapin Spencer, the Director of the Department of Public Works, says that they will be working non stop until the roads and sidewalks are cleared of snow.

"Our sidewalk tractors were transitioning from the plow blades to the blowers right now," Spencer said, "So that we can better place the amount of snow that's in the city, and we're going to keep working hard until we get it done."

The Department hopes to be finished by the end of Saturday, but with such a large snowfall event, they say they could have to work through the weekend.