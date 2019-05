Burlington city leaders are pushing for you to make the switch to electric lawn mowers.

It's all part of a new rebate program through the Burlington Electric Department.

In an effort to help fight climate change, BED is offering customers a $100 rebate on residential e-mowers and a $3,500 rebate on commercial-grade e-mowers.

BED's general manager says besides the rebate savings, you save money making the switch because of lower costs for fuel, maintenance and repairs.