Burlington Electric announces discounted EV charging rate

Trying to get more people to go electric, Burlington city leaders are making the charging rate cheaper.

The Burlington Electric Department and Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Tuesday that you will be able to charge your electric car for the equivalent of $0.60 per gallon of gas.

They also announced a new, residential charging station incentive which will give electric car owners an additional $400 rebate on home charging stations.

"What is happening here in Burlington is new, it is important and it has the opportunity to both save your households substantial dollars -- thousands of dollars over time -- and an opportunity at the same time to be having an impact on the social, environmental challenge of our time," Weinberger said.

Other incentives were announced for plug-in hybrids and low to moderate income customers.