Burlington Electric calls on public to conserve energy during peak hours

With temperatures in some parts of New England reaching into the 90s this week, Burlington Electric is asking customers to reduce electricity usage during peal times to keep costs down.

Photo: MGN Online

They are encouraging the community to reduce energy usage from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Officials recommend raising thermostat temperatures or turning off air conditioners after getting home from work and wait until after 7 p.m. to turn them back on.

A significant portion of Burlington Electric’s costs as a utility is determined by how much energy is used during summer peak days. Officials say there is an environmental benefit too. Reduced energy demand on the regional electric grid decreases the need for the use of oil-fired generators around New England.

The utility says they will be leading by example by reducing their energy usage as well as raising thermostats to 75 degrees at their Pine Street facility.