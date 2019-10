Now's your chance to see if going green is worth it to you.

The Burlington Electric Department's third annual Home Energy Tour is this Saturday, Oct. 5. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features five energy-efficient Burlington homes.

The company hopes the self-guided tour will inspire people to reduce home heating and cooling costs.

People taking tours will learn from Burlington homeowners who are using solar, heat pump technology and in-home energy.

