Burlington leaders outline ambitious climate change goals

One of the most ambitious climate change goals in the country was announced Monday in Burlington.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, and other city leaders unveiled a plan to reduce all of the city's man-made greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 through its Net Zero Energy Roadmap.

It calls for making buildings-- even those deemed historical-- energy efficient and requiring new construction to use renewable energy.

The plan would expand significantly electric vehicles and charging stations, and turn some streets into bike- and bus-only streets.

It would create an energy district capturing waste heat from the sewer system and the McNeil Generating Plant.

Burlington Electric uses 100 percent renewable energy now, and says, this new plan is the next step.

"So we've made progress on the electric side, but our challenge is how do we eliminate fossil fuel use for heating and ground transportation," said Darren Springer, the general manager of Burlington Electric.

The mayor says they're looking at permitting changes and savings through efficiency to help pay for these initiatives. And incentives will help residents and businesses switch to greener alternatives for travel and home energy use.