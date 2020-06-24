Burlington Firefighters back cities police department

The Burlington Firefighters Association are expressing concern, as city councilors debate reducing the force at Burlington's Police Department.

In a statement, President of the union, Kyle Blake, said The Executive Board felt it should not be apart of conversations about the decision to cut 30% of officers at the Burlington Police Department, but says firefighters often rely on police officers for safety of members and patients during calls for service.

"We feel we would be doing a disservice to our members, and the community we serve to not raise a voice of concern when it comes to reducing the number of police officers who are able to respond to emergencies," Blake said in the statement posted Tuesday.

The worry comes for patient care, because if a scene cannot be deemed safe enough, quick enough, the union says patients may receive delayed care and poor outcomes.

Firefighters are urging city councilors to consider the additional responsibilities have within the community, and involvement in other city services.