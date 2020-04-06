Burlington Health and Rehab staffers tested for COVID-19

An update on a Burlington nursing home that has struggled with an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Seven residents of Burlington Health and Rehab have died. That's more than anywhere else in Vermont.

All the residents there were tested last week.

Thirty-six came back positive, along with 15 staffers.

But the number of staffers might go up. That's because after promising to test them all last week and then recanting, the Vermont Department of Health on Monday tested all Burlington Health and Rehab employees.

The Health Department tells us they make testing decisions on a case-by-case basis.