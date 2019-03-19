Burlington High School faces hiring issues

The Burlington School District is plagued with hiring issues. Only one man wants the job as the Burlington High School's principal. The district has been hesitant to speak to WCAX about many of the issues the district faces, but many students aren’t holding back.

Students were candid, giving more insight than adults. Superintendent Yaw Obeng announced that two more applicants for Burlington High School principal dropped out.

Out of the five candidates that originally applied, only one is left. The only candidate left is interim principal Noel Green.

“There’s got to be something going on that we don’t know about,” Junior Enzo Boone said.

There have been three principals in the last four years, but the latest search has hit a roadblock.

Obeng has said the four candidates that have dropped out have chosen other positions in our outside of Vermont.

“I've heard some really great things and some really bad things about him,” Junior Grace Perry said.

Some students guess that there's more to this revolving door of principals, and a lack of candidates.

"Maybe it's something with the administration at BHS,” said Boone. “Maybe it's something beyond that, BSD in general.”

Senior Simran Padgett says she was shocked, but not surprised.

The Burlington School District has been navigating negative headlines.

Last week, the school board decided to fire former guidance director Mario Macias after the state suspended his license, and found him to be incompetent at his job

Green was the principal who censored the high school journalists who first exposed allegations against Macias.

Padget is on the student panel that will question Green during a community input session Tuesday night.

Students say they want a good fit for Burlington High School.

“I just feel like they keep just pulling whoever is there and not necessarily looking for someone who is really suited for the job,” Padget said.

In his note to the community, the Superintendent said he wants to respect the hiring process.

Parents and community members are invited to the high school Tuesday night at 6 PM for their input.

Last week, the school board members said there was some discussion about what would be more effective to pool the few applicants they had. The district says Champlain Elementary, the Integrated Arts Academy, and the Sustainability Academy are all looking for new principals in the coming year, but the big issue is the high school.