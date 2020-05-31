Burlington High School seniors receive special delivery

Burlington High School seniors will soon be graduates. Before they get their pandemic style send-off, faculty had one last surprise for them.

Twenty BHS faculty embarked on a special mission on Saturday, hand delivering graduating seniors their caps and gowns.

Some students got a visit from their teachers, while others were surprised by Principal Noel Green.

“It’s amazing because we haven’t seen the students except through zoom or google hangout in the past three and a half months and it’s been tough because that’s why we do this because we get to go into school every day and see our students and we haven’t seen them," said Principal Green.

Students say they could’ve never imagined when they started high school that this is how they would receive their cap and gown. But, they say it’s the thought that counts.

“It’s just good to see someone from the school and everybody has gotten one from a teacher or principal. It’s think it’s a really nice gesture," said Senior, Silas Brown.

"They’re giving us something memorable that’s going to fill in on what we’re missing out on which is really cool," said Senior, Erza Benzing.

Along with their caps and gowns, students also got 2020 t-shirts and a decal to hang in their car windows on graduation day. Principal Green says he’s considering making it a tradition.