Burlington International Airport applies for sound monitoring program

As F-35 noise concerns continue, the Burlington International Airport applies for a sound monitoring program.

Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Monday that the airport submitted a grant application to the FAA.

The airport is seeking 100 percent of the funding that would be needed to install and operate twenty noise monitors throughout Burlington, South Burlington, Winooksi and Williston.

Weinberger says if that grant doesn’t become available, the airport asked the Vermont national guard to design its own system that would be funded by the department of defense.

"This sound program that we are working on now, instead of being focused on demolition will be focused on improving those homes, insulating them better, putting in better windows, putting in air conditioning systems. Similarly, we're pursuing some opportunities with schools," said Weinberger.

​He says the total cost of the noise monitors is more than $1.5 million.