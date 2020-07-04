Burlington International Airport quiet during holiday weekend

It was a quiet day at Burlington International Airport this Fourth of July.

Airport officials say they typically see 15,000 travelers flying in and out of the airport on the week of Independence Day. But this year, they only saw about 5,000.

Aviation Director Gene Richards says that trend will likely continue throughout the summer.

“What will be different this year is the Canadian border isn't opened. Soon. And I say maybe as early as the 15th of July, I've heard,” Richards said. “That can have a real impact. The Canadians use the airport a fair amount in the summer time. So that could be a huge impact on us as well."

Richards says although the airport is making less money due to a drop in traffic, he says it's a good indication that people are following the Governor's orders.