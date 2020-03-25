Burlington K-9 tracks down missing elderly man

A senior in trouble in Shelburne was saved by man's best friend.

Burlington Police K-9 Billy

Billy works for the Burlington Police. Early this morning, the K-9 got the call to help find an elderly Shelburne man with dementia who wandered away from home. It was 22 degrees and he left without shoes on.

Billy tracked found the man about a half-mile away hidden in the brush and about 15 feet down an embankment next to a stream. Police say the man was semi-conscious and in the early stages of hypothermia. They say if Billy hadn't found him so quickly, he could have died.