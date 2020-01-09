Burlington Mayor looks into public safety tax increase

Burlington’s mayor hopes to get taxpayers’ approval to raise taxes to improve emergency response.

Mayor Miro Weinberger is seeking support from the Board of Finance and City Council to place the first public safety tax rate increase in nearly two decades on the March 2020 ballot.

The money would be used to fund the city’s third ambulance and hire 9 new firefighters. According to the city, two Burlington Fire ambulances run more than 6,000 emergency 911 calls every year.

"Our two ambulances are very busy. We get more and more medical calls every year and we’re at the point now where if we’re going to continue to provide the very high quality of emergency service, very rapid response, of ambulances to emergency calls that Burlingtonians have come to respect and value greatly, we need to add a third ambulance,” said Weinberger.

Weinberger says the number is not final but the tax increase could end up being 3.5% which would translate to a rise from $0.0807 to $0.1107.

“I think, at most, what it will cost is about an increase that is equivalent to three-and-a-half percent on every household's municipal tax bill,” he said.

In a letter to city council, Mayor Weinberger said the fire department divides staff into three groups and each one works 24 hours on duty followed by 48 hours off. Weinberger says each shift will need three additional firefighters for sufficient staffing and to accrue earned leave time.

“Third ambulance would be costly. It’s not just the ambulance, of course, it’s staffing the ambulance and that requires three new shifts of firefighters to be hired plus some substitutes so overall, it would result in nine new firefighters being hired and an expansion of more than 10 percent of the department,” said Weinberger.

In his letter, Weinberger wrote that he thinks people in Burlington “already face a very high financial burden” but he believes they “greatly value the responsiveness of our ambulance service” enough to support this effort.

He also said if the public safety tax increase does not pass, cuts would have to be made in city departments.

That could include eliminating life guards at North Beach, reducing one deputy chief and two assistant fire marshals at the fire department, and getting rid of Highlight on New Year’s Eve.

Weinberger told WCAX News this is a working proposal and there could be modifications in the next few weeks.

The proposal has to go in front of the Board of Finance on Jan. 21 and the city council for a vote on Jan. 27 before being added to the March 2020 ballot.

The new emergency vehicle would be housed in the New North End. The city’s current two ambulances are in the Downtown Central district and the Old North End.