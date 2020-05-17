Burlington Mayor plans to forgo pre-approved tax increase

Vermont taxpayers may end up footing some of the bill to deal with state deficits following the pandemic.

The Vermont state education fund is facing a projected shortfall of $150 million next year due to the financial fallout from COVID-19.

Early predictions show Burlington taxpayers could see a 22% tax hike to make up for that.

The cities Mayor says that will not happen, and he plans on forgoing a pre-approved municipal tax increase as well.

"I don't think it's the right time to be implementing this. So the budget i am planning on coming forward with will not have those taxes that were approved in March in them," said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Weinberger says if you can't afford you June property tax payment, it can be deferred for a couple of months without any penalty or interested. You have to apply for the cities property tax relief. You must apply before June 1st.