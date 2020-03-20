Burlington Mayor raises awareness of blood donations

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is raising awareness as blood donations across the country are dropping.

Weinberger was at the Blood Donation Center for the American Red Cross donating blood.

The organization says they're extremely low on donors due to the coronavirus.

They say that due to the virus they have had to cancel thousands of blood drives nation-wide, causing a massive shortage.

Weinberger says that residents of Burlington and the rest of Vermont shouldn't worry about contracting the virus at a blood bank.

"One thing that people can do right now gives blood. There's a big need," Weinberger said. "I'm here to give blood and hoping the hundreds of other Burlingtonians, that I've heard from in recent days, want to do something for the community in this time crisis this is something they should consider doing."

Weinberger encourages local residents to donate blood and says that the blood banks are taking every precaution to ensure that their buildings don't become compromised due to the virus.