Burlington PD confirms chief's secret Twitter account used to argue with city critic

WCAX reported in August that Chief Brandon del Pozo was taking a leave of absence. Two sources close to the police department sent WCAX an internal email about that leave of absence, which at the time was billed as family medical leave.

The memo sent was sent to employees by Deputy Chief Jan Wright reads in part:

"This past summer the chief created an anonymous Twitter account, and over the course of an hour on July 4, sent approximately 10 tweets to a critic of the city."

The email to employees goes on to say that Chief Del Pozo deleted the account about an hour later, realizing it was wrong. The Deputy Chief's email says that the mayor disciplined him and an internal investigation determined his actions were caused by a medical condition.

The memo says that two medical professionals have deemed the chief fit for duties.

Deputy Chief Wright confirmed that she did send the email. Chief Del Pozo had went on leave last year after suffering a head injury and broken bones in a June bicycle accident in the Adirondacks.