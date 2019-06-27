Members of the Burlington Police Dept. to gain perspective on cultural history

Some members of the Burlington Police Department are gaining perspective on cultural history.

Nine members of the police department are currently in Montgomery, Alabama.

The goal is to figure out how to train other police officers in the future.

During their trip they will visit the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

Lt. Justin Courture from the Burlington Police Department said this is all about making the police more well-rounded in topics of race.

"Conversations I think are on going and I think we try to stay as connected as we can but you know its a perspective that we think is important to bring back," said Lt. Courture.

He said this won't fix the problems of race, but it will hopefully give the department a better understanding of other groups.

They are expected to return back home to Vermont Thursday night.