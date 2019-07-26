Burlington Police: Traffic stops down 70 percent after new marijuana law

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Burlington Police say traffic searches are down 70 percent since changes to Vermont's marijuana law.
The new statistics are included in the department's release of traffic stop data expected next week.
They say because personal marijuana possession is legal, fewer cars are being searched compared to other years. They say all races have experienced the sharp decline in roadside searches.
The full report will be released on Monday and Tuesday and the results will be discussed at a police commission meeting.