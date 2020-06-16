Burlington Police Commission to resume use of force discussion

Burlington's police commission should see an updated use of force policy for the department Tuesday.

A vote to change the police has been postponed twice already, after both commissioners and the public had concerns about language.

That includes a part of the proposal that says 'officers should not intentionally escalate situations unnecessarily.'

Commissioners wanted the word 'intentionally' removed to make it more clear that officers have a duty to not escalate situations whether they intend to.

Interim Police Chief Jennifer Morrison says some people escalate themselves and there is no de-escalating, so it's hard to make it the officer's responsibility.

An edited version should become available later Tuesday night.