Burlington Police Commission postpones vote until next Tuesday

For the second night in a row, Burlington’s police commission delays a vote on the city’s proposed use-of-force policy.

The commission met on Wednesday after postponing a vote on Tuesday after hearing criticism and feedback from members of the public at an emergency meeting.

Just like members of the public, a lot of commissioners had questions and concerns about some of the language in the proposal. They spent two hours debating the wording of some clauses.

One statement on de-escalation that some commissioners had an issue with was "officers should not intentionally escalate situations unnecessarily." Commissioners wanted the word "intentionally" removed to make it more clear that officers have a duty to not escalate situations whether they intend to or not.

“If an officer does not understand that cursing at someone might escalate a situation-- they don't understand that, they don't intend to do it-- but it does. Every reasonable person would understand that it would. That is something which is problematic,” said Commissioner Randall Harp.

Interim Police Chief Jennifer Morrison had some reservations about putting the onus on officers.

“I want to be very clear that some people we deal with -- they escalate themselves and there is no deescalating. It's a little tough to make it the officer's responsibility when some people are completely irrational and unreasonable and unable to be deescalated,” she said. "I just want to say that in our quest to make officers more accountable, which this policy improves vastly over the existing one, that we're not creating unattainable situations when you apply a written policy to where the rubber meets the road."

Commissioner Mark Hughes pushed for the removal of a clause that talks about, what’s called, “excited delirium.” According to the policy, that’s when someone is suffering from things like paranoia and hallucinations, and they act violently as a result. Hughes said he’s worried that could be used to justify police using lethal force.

“It’s often used to justify when police kill folks because they were afraid of them because they had this superhuman strength,” said Hughes.

Commissioner Randall Harp interjected to explain and defend it.

“The claim is if you worry that someone is in this state, you have an obligation to prevent them from having more harm,” Harp said. Hughes retorted “So, you kill him? Because you’re afraid of him because you suspect that he has excited delirium and has superhuman strength, so you kill him.”

Hughes told commissioners to “do your own homework” and he asked them to consider taking the excited delirium clause out entirely.

The group also debated the section on excessive force. Members of the public previously said they were troubled by the lack of specificity, and a few commissioners expressed that same concern. The policy currently does not list any examples of what is considered excessive force. It only states that excessive force is any force that is “objectively unreasonable.”

Deputy Chief Jon Murad cautioned against providing examples of excessive force.

“The danger here is that, if you limit— even when you say, for example, ‘includes but is not limited to’— once you start limiting ‘here’s an example of excessive force,’ then you kind of leave out all the others,” he said. “You either try to come up with some incredibly inclusive list or you don’t. You just say ‘excessive force is any force that’s not reasonable.’”

The commission agreed to make changes to the policy to address their concerns as well as the public. Deputy Chief Murad will redact the draft and present an edited version on Tuesday.