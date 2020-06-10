Burlington Police Commission hold emergency meeting

The Burlington police commission has postponed a vote on whether to adopt an updated use of force policy.

Commissioners voted 6-1 at Tuesday night‘s emergency meeting to hold off on a decision after hearing from dozens of members of the public who expressed concerns about some of the language in the proposal saying it doesn’t go far enough to prevent police brutality.

Commissioner Randall Harp says the proposal focuses on de-escalation, deceleration, and use of force.

“One of the things that it does is just clarify under what circumstances use of force is acceptable and what kinds of use of force are permissible,” Harp said. “So it clarifies things like officers have an affirmative duty to assist people and that they have a duty to prevent any damage from being done to members of the public even if it's by police officers."

Harp says the policy also states that the actions taken by Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd are not acceptable in any circumstance. Harp says the hope is that this policy will make it easier to hold police officers accountable if they violate it.

The policy states “officers shall use force in accordance with the law and department procedures and shall not use more force than is reasonably necessary under the circumstances.”

Many people who spoke during the public forum wanted to know what is considered reasonably necessary. According to the document, objective reasonableness is defined “according to the perspective of an officer with similar training and experience placed in the same circumstances.”

Some community members think that definition is too vague. They’re also worried it leaves room for rogue officers to violate the policy.

“These words are, by design, empty and meaningless. There can be no objectivity in an institution founded upon and perpetuated by white supremacy,” said Burlington resident Casey O’Reilly.

“Ambiguous language departs from accountability and leaves space for favoritism and corruption within the system,” said another caller.

Some people phoned in to the meeting to echo the demands of the Racial Justice Alliance, including the immediate 30 percent reduction of uniformed officers.

Danielle Shaw wants police officers removed from schools and doesn’t want them responding to truancy calls.

Colleen Winslow is pushing for the suspension of the use of paid administrative leave for officers under investigation.

Emma Redden thinks the department should implement ongoing training on systemic racism. She also supports the transformation of how, when, and what needs to be policed in the community.

People also took the time to call for the firing of officers Jason Bellavance, Joseph Corrow, and Cory Campbell who were all seen on body camera footage using force on people on Burlington within the past two years.

Chief Jennifer Morrison recently said she’s not interested in rehashing personnel issues that she says have already been resolved.

Harp says the meeting is the first of many community conversations that need to be had regarding the future role of police in Burlington.

“I think the community still needs to have very significant discussions about what exactly the role of the police should be in the community and about what sorts of structures are in place in order to hold officers accountable if they violate policies, about how we want the overall structure of police to be. Those are all questions that are not answered by this particular use of force policy,” he said.

The commission will meet on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to continue the discussion.