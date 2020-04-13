Burlington Police Department K-9 unit awarded

A Burlington Police Officer's K-9 is being called top dog.

Corporal Tyler Badeau and K-9 Mozart helped locate dozens of grams of methamphetamine, more than 100 bags of heroin and thousands in drug money last year.

Last year, Canine Moe for short, also helped locate an unconscious suspect after a car crash.

Now, the team is named 2019's top narcotic detection team in Vermont.

"We always strive to be, you know, the leading edge of police work -- in the state of Vermont and having our K-9 team being able to win an award like this just definitely shows how much we work to be the best at what we do," said Lt. Wade Labrecque.

Mozart is a pure bred German Shepherd who was donated to the Burlington Police Department in 2014.